I bought this Osito foot massager for myself as I did varicose veins surgery early this year, but it's caused my foot numbness

I bought this Osito foot massager for myself as I did varicose veins surgery early this year, but it's caused my foot numbness. So I wish this foot massage can recover my damaged foot nerve. This product is not just a massager but it's a stimulator. It's amazing, After one months massage, my foot numbness is much better. It is easily connect the patches on the foot and stimulate the nerves wherever necessary. I use it every day, it is so easy to change different speed level and time through remote control. I strongly recommend this product.

X Vorheriges Bild Nächstes Bild

Bestätigter Kauf: Nein