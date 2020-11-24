|Frist
|Rückerstattung erfolgt in folgender Form:
|Rücksendung
|30 Tage
|Geld zurück
|Kostenloser Rückversand
|Rücknahmebedingungen im Detail
|Rücknahme akzeptiert
|Verpackung und Versand
|Jeder zusätzliche Artikel
|Nach
|Service
|Lieferung*Siehe Lieferhinweise
|Kostenloser Versand
|Kostenlos
|USA
|Standard Shipping
|Lieferung zwischen Do, 14. Sep und Mo, 18. Sep nach 20147
|Bearbeitungszeit
|Der Verkäufer verschickt den Artikel innerhalb von 1 Werktag nach Zahlungseingang.
|Steuern
|An der Kasse fallen ggf. Steuern an. Mehr erfahrenSteuern bei eBay.
|Bundesstaat
|Steuersatz für Sales Tax
Would recommend
Good value
I have been using this OSITO
I have been using this OSITO electrical nerve stimulator foot massager that provides a low frequency current for benefits of increasing circulation, reducing pain and fatigue, and it just gives me a nice relaxed feeling after I use it. It comes with a remote, batteries for the remote and a power supply for the unit itself. It is easy to use and the settings are easy to follow for adjusting intensity or mode of the current when using the sole option for the feet or body option which provides a current through electrodes and electrode pads to other parts of the body.
Bestätigter Kauf: Ja | Artikelzustand: neu | Verkauft von: syk-health
lightweight with great features and, easy to store.
I haven;t tryed the body pads yet, but the sole does wonders for your feet and legs. I can tell a big difference in my walking, it is awsome.
Bestätigter Kauf: Ja | Artikelzustand: neu | Verkauft von: syk-health
This product is wonderful
This product is wonderful. Very light weight and easy to use. This machine relieves the pain associated with tightness from overworked muscles and keeps me going. I am amazed at the difference it made after just one use. I am more flexible and joint pain has diminished considerably. It definitely helps increase circulation in the lower extremities. My ankles have quit swelling a lot. It keeps getting better after each use. A little pricey but worth it over! Very happy with my purchase.
Bestätigter Kauf: Nein
I bought this Osito foot massager for myself as I did varicose veins surgery early this year, but it's caused my foot numbness
I bought this Osito foot massager for myself as I did varicose veins surgery early this year, but it's caused my foot numbness. So I wish this foot massage can recover my damaged foot nerve. This product is not just a massager but it's a stimulator. It's amazing, After one months massage, my foot numbness is much better. It is easily connect the patches on the foot and stimulate the nerves wherever necessary. I use it every day, it is so easy to change different speed level and time through remote control. I strongly recommend this product.
Bestätigter Kauf: Nein
Too lightweight and weak for the job.
This unit was easy to set up and start using. Good instructions. Not very powerful and probably not up to the task of improving neuropathy for the average person. Pros: -Potential Good product for the money. -No hassle with return of product. -Decent instruction booklet -Good portability Cons: -Weak electrical pulse -Infrared lighting did not work -electrodes didn't stay connected very well -foot imprint too small for size 12 or above
Bestätigter Kauf: Ja | Artikelzustand: neu | Verkauft von: syk-health